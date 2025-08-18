Pakistan Rejects Need For Foreign Aid Amid Flood Crisis

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Flash floods have claimed the lives of at least 274 people in Pakistan's northwest, as rescue teams continue to search through the debris of collapsed homes. With many areas submerged, local authorities are facing a massive challenge in providing relief to those affected by the devastating natural disaster.

The government has firmly rejected calls for foreign assistance, asserting that Pakistan is capable of managing the crisis independently. A senior official stated that while international support is appreciated, the nation's resources are sufficient to handle the emergency. The response is largely being coordinated by local agencies, with the Pakistan Army also playing a pivotal role in search-and-rescue operations.

The floods, triggered by torrential rains in the region, have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, leaving thousands stranded without shelter or basic necessities. Many villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of the worst-hit provinces, are now isolated, as roads have been washed away and communication lines disrupted.

Local authorities have prioritized the recovery of bodies and the provision of emergency medical aid. However, the scale of destruction is overwhelming. In addition to the confirmed fatalities, there are fears that the death toll could rise further as the full extent of the damage becomes clear. Hospitals in the region are already overwhelmed, struggling to provide medical treatment for those injured or displaced by the floods.

The national government has declared the affected areas disaster zones and is mobilizing resources to assist with the recovery. Emergency relief supplies, including food, water, and tents, are being dispatched to the most vulnerable areas, but logistical challenges remain. Military personnel are being deployed to assist with the distribution of aid and to conduct evacuations where necessary.

While the government insists on managing the situation independently, various humanitarian organisations have urged Pakistan to reconsider its stance on foreign aid. Experts argue that the scale of the disaster is so large that international support could greatly expedite recovery efforts and ensure a more coordinated response.

Despite the objections, the government's position remains unchanged. Pakistani officials emphasise that the country has faced similar disasters in the past and has always managed without foreign intervention. They point to the resilience of the local population, who have long been accustomed to coping with the frequent monsoon floods that devastate large swaths of the country every year.

