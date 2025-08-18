Saudi Arabia Strengthens Ties With Korean Content Industry

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Saudi Arabia is solidifying its role as a key player in the global content industry, with a focus on the rapidly growing demand for Korean entertainment. The country's recent partnership with South Korea highlights a strategic effort to bolster its creative sector and position itself as the leading creative hub in the Middle East.

The K-Content Expo held in Riyadh from July 22 to 24, 2025, served as a significant milestone in this collaboration. Organised by Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in conjunction with the Korea Creative Content Agency, the event attracted over 30 Korean content companies, who engaged in over 400 one-on-one business consultations with representatives from more than 80 regional partners across 12 Middle Eastern nations.

The expo, which showcased the best of Korean pop culture, including K-pop, K-dramas, and variety shows, offered Saudi Arabia an opportunity to deepen its ties with the thriving Korean entertainment industry. This partnership comes amid the growing influence of Korean content, especially among younger audiences in the Middle East, who have increasingly become avid consumers of K-pop and related media.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the country's economy and reduce its dependence on oil revenues, has increasingly focused on sectors such as entertainment, culture, and tourism. The Kingdom's investment in the creative industries aligns with this long-term strategy and is positioning Riyadh as the region's entertainment capital.

Notably, the Kingdom has already made strides to integrate the cultural aspects of South Korean entertainment into its media landscape. Recent collaborations between Saudi broadcasters and Korean content producers have resulted in the airing of popular K-dramas, with plans for further integration of Korean programming into Saudi television channels.

The role of Saudi Arabia's state-backed media companies has also been pivotal in driving this initiative forward. These companies are facilitating the import of Korean content while simultaneously promoting local talent. Saudi Arabia's growing production facilities and investments in digital media technologies are creating an ecosystem ripe for the exchange of ideas, talent, and content.

The government's investment in the creative sector is not just limited to entertainment. It has also ventured into areas such as gaming, animation, and digital arts, all sectors in which South Korea has a global reputation. Through these joint ventures, Saudi Arabia hopes to create a self-sustaining creative economy that can compete on a global scale.

One of the primary objectives of the K-Content Expo was to open new opportunities for collaboration in areas such as co-productions, distribution, and marketing of content. The event saw numerous partnerships solidified between Saudi and Korean businesses, facilitating the exchange of not just media content but also expertise in areas such as production, distribution networks, and digital platforms.

With over 100 million people in the region under the age of 30, the Middle East has become a crucial market for content creators. According to recent reports, the demand for digital entertainment in the region has surged, with younger viewers flocking to streaming platforms to watch content from South Korea and beyond. As the digital space continues to grow, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself to capture a significant portion of this expanding market.

One of the standout agreements at the K-Content Expo was the joint initiative between Saudi Arabian streaming platforms and Korean entertainment giants to launch localised K-drama series tailored to the Middle Eastern audience. These series, while maintaining the core characteristics of Korean entertainment, will also incorporate local cultural elements, creating content that resonates with regional tastes and sensibilities.

Saudi Arabian officials have been vocal about their ambition to become a creative powerhouse, with plans to further develop infrastructure and offer financial incentives for foreign productions. This push is part of a broader strategy to not only cater to the domestic audience but also to attract international content producers who may see the region as a gateway for entry into the broader Middle Eastern and North African markets.

Experts have highlighted the role of such events in expanding bilateral relations and fostering cultural exchange between the two nations. The ongoing collaboration between Saudi Arabia and South Korea is poised to offer new business opportunities, particularly in light of the Kingdom's efforts to develop its entertainment and cultural sectors.

