Macaron AI, The World's First Personal Agent, Officially Launches, Ushering In The Era Of Experience AI

Macaron AI , the world's first Personal Agent, has officially launched, a category-defining AI product that reimagines how artificial intelligence fits into daily life, not just work faster.

Macaron AI marks a pivotal shift from productivity AI to what experts now call Experience AI-It is a companion that understands your personality, preferences, and habits to support daily life. By modeling your tastes, history, and goals, it can analyze conversations in real time and instantly create personalized mini-apps, streamlining and enhancing everyday routines.

Technology Beyond Prompts

Macaron AI introduces a new architecture built on agentic memory. Unlike prompt-based systems, its memory is trained through reinforcement learning (RL) to autonomously retrieve, summarize, and update user context across sessions. Each interaction begins with a specialized memory token, enabling Macaron AI to remember not just what was said, but who the user is.

This innovation allows Macaron AI to generate and maintain large-scale outputs-such as personalized mini-apps exceeding 100,000 lines of code-while preserving coherence and context. It also sets a new benchmark in efficiency, training a 671B-parameter model with just 48 H100 GPUs. By applying RL to both reasoning and memory, Macaron AI achieves scalable, consistent, and deeply personalized performance.

Trained to Evolve, Designed to Care

Macaron doesn't offer“future you only watch” like a tech demo.

It delivers:

On-demand generation of real tools that respond instantly to individual needs

Ongoing relationship-building based on memory

Interactions designed to guide behavioral change

All of this is powered by RL training and Deep Memory, the foundation of a truly usable Personal Agent.

Crucially, these tools require no coding or complex setup. Macaron can instantly generate custom“mini-apps” for each user, building small, high-precision applications or tools in as little as 15 minutes.

This marks a major departure from the one-size-fits-all assistant model - Macaron is a memory bank, a programmer, and a companion that grows into whatever is needed to enrich a user's life.

Macaron AI redefines what AI can be-not just a tool for work, but a companion for life. As the first true Personal Agent of the Experience AI era, it positions Macaron AI at the forefront of a new standard.