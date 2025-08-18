Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Declares Significant Progress in Russia-Ukraine Negotiations


2025-08-18 04:08:48
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations have made significant progress, urging the public to stay alert for updates.

"BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED!" Trump posted on his social media site, Truth Social, without providing further details on the developments.

This announcement follows Trump’s intense three-hour private discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska two days earlier, during which Putin stated they had reached an “understanding.”

After the summit on Friday, Trump told media that “a lot of points were agreed on,” with only “one or two pretty significant items” still needing resolution.

Trump emphasized that the outcome now hinges on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European countries “to get it done.”

Zelenskyy and a group of European leaders are scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Monday, just three days after the Alaska meeting, to deliberate on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

