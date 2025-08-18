EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

YOC AG INCREASES REVENUE BY 10% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025 – EARNINGS IMPACTED BY ONE-OFF EFFECTS

YOC AG INCREASES REVENUE BY 10% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025 – EARNINGS IMPACTED BY ONE-OFF EFFECTS Berlin, August 18, 2025 – The AdTech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005932735) publishes its financial report for the first half of 2025. While the overall online advertising market in Europe stagnated,1 YOC AG achieved consolidated revenue of EUR 17.1 million in H1 2025 (H1/2024: EUR 15.5 million), representing 10% year-on-year growth. After a moderate revenue increase of 3% in Q1 2025, the YOC Group returned to its historical growth levels with a 16% revenue increase in Q2 2025. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)2 amounted to EUR 0.5 million (H1/2024: EUR 1.8 million). The consolidated net result was EUR -0.7 million (H1/2024: EUR 0.9 million). Negative one-off effects totaling EUR 1.2 million adversely impacted the company's profitability:

Additional expenses related to the expansion into the Swedish market: EUR 0.4 million Temporarily higher operating costs of the company-owned VIS.X® platform: EUR 0.5 million. Through investments in the proprietary technology platform VIS.X®, YOC AG was able to continue its growth trajectory despite challenging market conditions:

The expansion of the VIS.X® AI module to include precise measurement of attention metrics for YOC's high-impact ad formats complements campaign optimization based on established KPIs such as viewability and engagement. This results in demonstrably higher campaign effectiveness. In parallel, the company invested in the further development of the VIS.X® Identity Intelligence – YOC's holistic approach for accurate and privacy-compliant targeting of relevant audiences. In the past six months, new data partners were integrated to enhance the performance of the VIS.X® Identity Intelligence. These innovations strengthen YOC AG's market position and lay the foundation for sustainable business development. Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, CEO of YOC AG , said:“The first half of 2025, with 10% growth compared to the previous year, was marked by a slower revenue trend and several challenges that affected our profitability. For the second half, we expect revenue growth in the usual range of 15–20%. In addition, we have addressed all one-off effects and anticipate a significant improvement in earnings quality.” For the full year 2025, YOC AG expects to meet its guidance. Revenues are projected to range between EUR 39.0 million and EUR 41.0 million, EBITDA between EUR 5.5 million and EUR 6.5 million, and net income between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4.5 million. The complete Half-Year Report 2025 is now available on the company's website at the following link: 1* See Nielsen“Top Ten Germany” (2025), available at: ; and Meedia,“60 percent of European marketers plan to cut advertising spend in 2025” (August 2025), available at: 2* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2024 ABOUT YOC YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and internet and mobile application users. Advertisers using VIS.X® and YOC's attention-grabbing ad formats have the opportunity to increase brand and product visibility in conjunction with high-quality ad inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. The company has been a pioneer in mobile advertising since 2001 and has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009. CONTACT YOC AG

