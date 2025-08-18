2025 TRENDY TAIPEI Officially Kicks Off

The 2025“TRENDY TAIPEI” will take place from August 25 to September 7, featuring over 150 music performances and 39 professional forums across 14 consecutive days, inviting both residents and visitors to join the celebration.

