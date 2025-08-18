Dozens Of Colonists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Protection Of Occupation Police

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Dozens of colonists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Monday under the protection of Israeli occupation police.

The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) quoted eyewitnesses as saying that dozens of colonists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in groups, conducted provocative tours of its courtyards, and performed Talmudic rituals.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank in October 2023, more than 68,000 colonists have stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of occupation forces, amid tightened entry restrictions to the mosque and the Old City.