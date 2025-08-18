Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dozens Of Colonists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Protection Of Occupation Police

Dozens Of Colonists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Protection Of Occupation Police


2025-08-18 04:01:03
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dozens of colonists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Monday under the protection of Israeli occupation police.

The Palestinian news agency (WAFA) quoted eyewitnesses as saying that dozens of colonists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in groups, conducted provocative tours of its courtyards, and performed Talmudic rituals.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank in October 2023, more than 68,000 colonists have stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of occupation forces, amid tightened entry restrictions to the mosque and the Old City.

MENAFN18082025000067011011ID1109940478

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search