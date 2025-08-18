4 Palestinians, Including Child, Martyred In Israeli Strikes On Gaza City And Nuseirat Camp

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Four Palestinians were martyred and others injured on Monday in an airstrike carried out by Israeli occupation forces on the Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), three Palestinians including a girl were killed when Israeli warplanes targeted displaced persons sheltering in the Directorate of Education in Al-Daraj, Gaza City.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat refugee camp, located in central Gaza, reported the arrival of a martyr and several injuries following an Israeli strike on a home near Al-Shaqaqi Mosque in Camp 2 of the Nuseirat area.

A number of civilians were wounded when Israeli aircraft targeted an apartment near Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City, and Israeli artillery shelled Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in the southeastern part of the city.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have launched a continuous aggression on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 61,944 people. The majority of whom are children, women and the injury of 155,886 others. These figures remain incomplete, as many victims are still trapped under rubble or lying in the streets, as ambulance and rescue teams cannot reach them.