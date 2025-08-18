403
Ukrainian President Zelensky, European Leaders Head To Washington For Talks On Peace Deal Terms
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Geopolitics is taking a massive turn in Russia and Ukraine's ongoing struggle to avoid a stalemate. Despite various sanctions imposed not only on Russia but on its business allies like India, that too very drastically is not proving instrumental to ending this war. However, Washington has placed no extra sanctions on Moscow and given a lavish welcome to Putin in Alaska signifies the emergence of new equations in an ongoing political scenario.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a meeting at a military base in Alaska. This meeting lasted just three hours, followed by a press conference. Here it was made clear to the world that a ceasefire had not been reached.
As per an interview with Fox News, it's clear that Donald Trump is now looking forward directly to peace negotiations rather than his earlier demand for a ceasefire.
Here sources have stated to the New York Times that Vladimir Putin has made it very clear to his American counterpart that a ceasefire is only possible when Ukraine leaves its claim to the Donbas region.
After the Alaska meeting of these two heads of state, a joint statement was published on Saturday by key European leaders saying that they wish to work with the US and Ukraine in order to bring a trilateral meeting with Russia that too, with strong security guarantees for Ukraine in the future.
Major world leaders like Germany's Friedrich Merz, France's Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Keir Starmer, Finland's Alexander Stubb and Italy's Giorgia Meloni are going to take part in this meeting in Washington. European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen's presence at this meeting could also prove vital in this meeting.
What does Zelensky want?
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington Monday for talks with the aim of closing the deal as soon as possible. Here we should also understand that Zelensky always rejected any territorial concessions meanwhile Vladymir Putin has already expressed his intentions about the Donbas region.
On Saturday, the Nordic Baltic countries published a statement in which they supported Trump's attempt for peace between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukrainian President's urge for safety guarantees
On Sunday, Zelenskyy and Von der Leyen also discussed the issue in Brussels, followed by a joint press conference in which both emphasised a peace agreement with security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe.
