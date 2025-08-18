A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|90,469
|1,068,065,090
|11 August 2025
|700
|13,715.9143
|9,601,140
|12 August 2025
|650
|14,292.6000
|9,290,190
|13 August 2025
|525
|14,432.2857
|7,576,950
|14 August 2025
|650
|14,194.3692
|9,226,340
|15 August 2025
|750
|13,959.3600
|10,469,520
|Total 11-15 August
|3,275
|46,164,140
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|3,275
|46,164,140
|Accumulated under the program
|93,744
|1,114,229,230
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|512,465
|6,131,932,654
|11 August 2025
|3,483
|13,885.2785
|48,362,425
|12 August 2025
|3,282
|14,550.3108
|47,754,120
|13 August 2025
|2,631
|14,683.7305
|38,632,895
|14 August 2025
|3,257
|14,398.6291
|46,896,335
|15 August 2025
|3,758
|14,104.1751
|53,003,490
|Total 11-15 August
|16,411
|234,649,265
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,147
|14,298.1107
|30,698,044
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|18,558
|265,347,309
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|531,023
|6,397,279,963
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 93,744 A shares and 635,981 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.61% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 18 August, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
