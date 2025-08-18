Islamic Cultural Center Honours 73 Outstanding New Muslims

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a ceremony to honour outstanding new Muslims at its Labor City branch.

The event comes as part of the center's ongoing efforts to enhance the knowledge, behaviour, and commitment of new Muslims, encouraging them to work diligently in the educational programmes provided by the center.

This group was recognised for their consistent attendance and active engagement with the lessons offered. They were presented with a variety of in-kind gifts tailored to their needs. The center places great importance on supporting new Muslims, offering a weekly educational programme that covers the essentials every Muslim must know, along with progressive levels of Islamic studies, including correct creed, religious obligations, and sound moral conduct.

Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al-Marri, Director of the Center, emphasised that this recognition reflects the center's dedication to supporting and motivating new Muslims so they can learn their faith properly and strive to live by it with moderation and balance. He noted that the center's programmes for new Muslims include a variety of initiatives, both educational and recreational, aimed at meeting their needs and ensuring their integration into the Muslim community.