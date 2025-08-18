Islamic Cultural Center Honours 73 Outstanding New Muslims
Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a ceremony to honour outstanding new Muslims at its Labor City branch.
The event comes as part of the center's ongoing efforts to enhance the knowledge, behaviour, and commitment of new Muslims, encouraging them to work diligently in the educational programmes provided by the center.
This group was recognised for their consistent attendance and active engagement with the lessons offered. They were presented with a variety of in-kind gifts tailored to their needs. The center places great importance on supporting new Muslims, offering a weekly educational programme that covers the essentials every Muslim must know, along with progressive levels of Islamic studies, including correct creed, religious obligations, and sound moral conduct.
Dr. Saleh bin Ali Al-Marri, Director of the Center, emphasised that this recognition reflects the center's dedication to supporting and motivating new Muslims so they can learn their faith properly and strive to live by it with moderation and balance. He noted that the center's programmes for new Muslims include a variety of initiatives, both educational and recreational, aimed at meeting their needs and ensuring their integration into the Muslim community.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment