Islamic Cultural Center Holds Summer Forum For Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the participation of 120 male and female students from the preparatory and secondary levels, all non-Arabic-speaking Muslims, the summer forum for students organised by the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center has kicked off. The programme aims to engage young people during their summer break, enrich their knowledge and life skills, and at the same time provide them with religious education.

The programme includes lessons on prayer, the basic rulings of ablution, Qur'an recitation, as well as visits to Imam Muhammad bin Abdulwahab Mosque, the Museum of Islamic Art, The Pearl Island, and other diverse sites. These activities aim to familiarise students with these landmarks while offering an educational experience that blends faith, Islamic arts and heritage, environmental awareness, and exposure to contemporary experiences.

The programme also features suitable final assessments, with prizes allocated to all participants and additional awards for outstanding performers. The center seeks through this initiative to strengthen students' religious and cultural awareness and to provide them with well-rounded, beneficial messages.

