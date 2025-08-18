VP Elections: Rajnath Singh Speaks To CM Stalin To Seek Support For CP Radhakrishnan

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the phone, seeking the support of the DMK for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan in the upcoming Vice-Presidential elections.

Rajnath Singh, who has been entrusted by the BJP leadership to coordinate with key opposition leaders, spoke to Stalin as part of the NDA's efforts to ensure a smooth and broad-based election of Radhakrishnan, a veteran BJP leader from Tamil Nadu.

Party sources said the call was cordial, with Rajnath Singh briefing Stalin about Radhakrishnan's long political career and his contributions as a parliamentarian and Governor.

C.P. Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was recently announced as the NDA's Vice-Presidential nominee by BJP President J.P. Nadda after consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior party leaders.

The 67-year-old leader, NDA's VP nominee, has served two terms in the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore and is currently the Governor of Maharashtra.

Known for his long association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP, he is regarded as a grassroots leader with strong organisational skills.

The BJP is keen to project Radhakrishnan as a consensus candidate, banking on his Tamil Nadu roots and broad acceptability.

Rajnath Singh's outreach to Stalin comes in this backdrop, as the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu holds significant strength in Parliament. Though the opposition INDIA bloc is yet to formally announce its stand on the Vice-Presidential polls, political observers say the DMK's support will be crucial in determining whether Radhakrishnan will face a contest or sail through unopposed.

Earlier, BJP chief J.P. Nadda had appealed to all parties for a unanimous election of Radhakrishnan, stressing his inclusive approach and clean political record.

Nadda said that Radhakrishnan's candidature reflected the NDA's commitment to honouring leaders from southern India with key constitutional positions.

With the elections to be held on September 9, Rajnath Singh and other senior BJP leaders are likely to continue reaching out to opposition parties.