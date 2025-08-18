Josh Brar On 'Guzaara' From 'Baaghi 4': Words I've Never Shared Before
The talented Josh Brar shared,“From my heart to yours, words I've never shared before.”
“When Sajid Nadiadwala Sir and Bhushan Sir heard these unreleased lyrics, they really wanted them to be in Baaghi 4. Truly truly grateful to them for trusting me with this! Excited to bring this to life beautifully on Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu,” Brar said.
“Guzaara” shows us a side of the Tiger Shroff character that we don't see in action.
The Hindi version of the already hit song is also sung by Josh Brar, with lyrics by Jagdeep Warring and Kumaar, and music by Salamat Ali Matoi and Josh Brar, the soundtrack is presented by T-Series Music.
With story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, and helmed by director A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos. Baaghi 4 is set to release on September 5.
The teaser of the film was unveiled on August 11 and it showcased that the fourth installment will be unhinged, unrelenting, and more ferocious than ever.
The film also stars Harnaaz Sandhu, who was crowned the Miss Universe in 2021, as the female lead.
Joining her is Sonam Bajwa, who steps into the Baaghi universe post 'Housefull 5'. Senior Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt delivers a spine-chilling performance as a deranged antagonist.
The first film in the series, 'Baaghi', was released in 2016 and was directed by Sabbir Khan, followed by its sequels, 'Baaghi 2' (2018) and 'Baaghi 3' (2020), both directed by Ahmed Khan. 'Baaghi' produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
