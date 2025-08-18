Nitish Kumar Will Again Become Bihar CM, Says Son Nishant Kumar
Reacting sharply to Tejashwi Yadav's allegation that Nitish Kumar is copying his announcements, Nishant Kumar said,“Has Nitish Kumar been copying him for 20 years? He has worked in every field -- health, education, and electricity. He announced free 125 units of electricity, gave reservations, and conducted a caste census. He has been doing good work continuously for two decades.”
“After the Bihar Assembly election 2025, my father will once again lead the state as the Chief Minister,” he said.
When asked about Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, Nishant refrained from a direct comment and said the matter pertains to the Election Commission, which will look into it.
On concerns raised about Nitish Kumar's health, Nishant dismissed speculation, stating,“His health is absolutely fine”.
Meanwhile, Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday launched a sharp attack on Congress and RJD, alleging that their workers are misleading people in Begusarai by distributing forms in the name of a non-existent government scheme called“Mai Behan Yojana”.
Giriraj Singh claimed that this was nothing but a political ploy.
“The way Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge got forms filled with false promises during elections in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the same trick is being adopted in Begusarai now,” he said.
Taking a jibe at the Congress leaders, Singh remarked,“If there is not a single penny in their pocket, should they at least file an affidavit promising that if their government comes to power, they will give money to everyone?”
The Union Minister demanded strict action from the district administration, insisting that cases be registered against those involved in fraud.
He warned that if authorities failed to act, society itself would be forced to beat such people with a stick and chase them away.
Appealing to the Election Commission, Giriraj Singh alleged that RJD workers were indulging in politics of temptation and said there was concrete evidence of the malpractice.
