Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi Among Top 15 Global Prime Residential Markets: Report
Despite a global cooling in prime residential price growth - averaging 2.3 per cent annually compared to 3.5 per cent in Q1 2025 - Indian cities remain resilient, reflecting strong demand, limited prime supply, and sustained wealth creation in urban centres, Knight and Frank said in its report.
According to the report, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi have annual growth rates of 10.2 per cent, 8.7 per cent, and 3.9 per cent, respectively.
Bengaluru secured the 4th position worldwide, with Mumbai and Delhi at 6th and 15th, respectively.
“India's prime residential markets have shown remarkable resilience, standing out in a year when global growth momentum has eased. Bengaluru's tech-driven wealth creation, Mumbai's renewed infrastructure-led appeal, and Delhi's steady luxury demand have collectively kept India in the global spotlight," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.
We anticipate that continued economic stability, urban redevelopment, and the appeal of prime assets as long-term wealth stores will support price growth in the months ahead, Baijal added.
Globally, Seoul led the rankings with 25.2 per cent annual growth, followed by Tokyo (16.3 per cent) and Dubai (15.8 per cent).
According to the report, Dubai (15.8 per cent), Manila (9.1 per cent), Bangkok (7.1 per cent), Madrid (6.4 per cent), and Nairobi (5.6 per cent) are the other growing residential markets in the list of top 15. Zurich, Singapore, Auckland, Geneva and Los Angeles are also top growing markets.
Liam Bailey, Knight Frank's Global Head of Research, stated,“Prime markets are taking a collective breath. The recovery we have seen over recent quarters was aided by the expectation of lower borrowing costs, and with that timeline now pushed out, a cooling in price growth is inevitable."
