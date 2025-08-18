Third Edition Of The DP World ILT20 Development Tournament Begins On Sunday, 24 August

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The third edition of the DP World International League T20 Development Tournament will begin on Sunday, 24 August at the ICC Academy Oval 1, Dubai. The 18-match tournament will feature six teams, and the tournament will be conducted in a single-league, round-robin format.

Defending champions Gulf Giants Development will be joined by Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development, Desert Vipers Development, Dubai Capitals Development, MI Emirates Development, and Sharjah Warriorz Development.

The six tournament squads will be chosen via Player Selection Draft, which will be conducted on 18 August at the Dubai International Stadium. Each team will consist of 15 players from the UAE.

The tournament is an opportunity for aspiring cricketers in UAE to showcase their talent and grab the attention of the six DP World ILT20 franchises ahead of Season 4 which will be played in December-January 2025-2026.

With UAE Men's participation in the Sharjah Tri-Series (29 August to 7 September) and the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament will be a golden opportunity for UAE's emerging players to dazzle in front of the franchise selectors and earn a spot in the main event.

Each of the six DP World ILT20 franchises will need to pick minimum of four UAE players per squad for tournament's Season 4 which will begin on 2 December 2025.

Andrew Russell, Tournament Director – DP World ILT20 Development Tournament:“The DP World ILT20 Development Tournament is one of the most sought-after events in the Emirates Cricket Board's domestic calendar. The platform is ideal for young and emerging players from all over the country to showcase their talent and stake a claim for a place in the DP World ILT20.

“Last year, fast bowler Farhan Ahmed was discovered by Dubai Capitals at the development tournament, Farhan went on to dazzle at the DP World ILT20 Season 3 with the Capitals winning the tournament. Saghir Khan is another player who excelled in the development tournament last year and got his chance in the big event representing the Gulf Giants.

“This particular edition is potentially the biggest opportunity for new talent to shine especially with a lot of slots up for grabs in the absence of UAE's national players who will be competing in the Tri-Series in Sharjah and the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup.”

The DP World International League T20 Player Auction for Season 4 will be held a few days after the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup. The six tournament teams will each get the opportunity of adding 13 players each (a total of 78 players) to their Season 4 squads at the auction. Players interested in appearing for the Player Auction can register here. The last date for registration is Wednesday, 10 September.

DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2025 – schedule (all matches to be played at the ICC Academy – Dubai):

Sunday, 24 August – 5pm – Dubai Capitals Development vs Desert Vipers DevelopmentSunday, 24 August – 9pm – MI Emirates Development vs Gulf Giants Development

Monday, 25 August – 5pm – Sharjah Warriorz Development vs ADKR DevelopmentMonday, 25 August – 9pm – Gulf Giants Development vs Dubai Capitals Development

Tuesday, 26 August – 5pm – ADKR Development vs MI Emirates DevelopmentTuesday, 26 August – 9pm – Desert Vipers Development vs Sharjah Warriorz Development

Wednesday, 27 August – 5pm – MI Emirates Development vs Dubai Capitals DevelopmentWednesday, 27 August – 9pm – Gulf Giants Development vs Desert Vipers Development

Thursday, 28 August – Rest / Training

Friday, 29 August – 5pm – Sharjah Warriorz Development vs Gulf Giants DevelopmentFriday, 29 August – 9pm – ADKR Development vs Dubai Capitals Development

Saturday, 30 August – 5pm – Desert Vipers Development vs MI Emirates DevelopmentSaturday, 30 August – 9pm – Dubai Capitals Development vs Sharjah Warriorz Development

Sunday, 31 August – 7pm – Desert Vipers Development vs ADKR Development

Monday, 1 September – 5pm – Sharjah Warriorz Development vs MI Emirates DevelopmentMonday, 1 September – 9pm – ADKR Development vs Gulf Giants Development

Tuesday, 2 September – 5pm – Semi-Final 1Tuesday, 2 September – 9pm – Semi-Final 2

Wednesday, 3 September – 7pm – Final

The DP World International League T20 Season 4 will begin on Tuesday, 2 December – UAE National Day (Eid-Al-Etihad) with a blockbuster opening, the six-team, 34-match tournament will conclude with the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026.