Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Sign $243M Power Project Deal

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have signed agreements worth $243 million for four electricity projects. Once completed, these schemes will enable Afghanistan to receive between 800 and 1,000 megawatts of power from Uzbekistan.

The agreements include the construction of a 500-kilovolt transmission line stretching 210 kilometres, the expansion of the Dasht-i-Khawaja Alwan and Arghandi substations and the extension of a 220-kilovolt transmission line from the Arghandi substation to Nangarhar, where a new Sheikh Mesri substation will be established.

The accords were signed in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Uzbekistan's Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and other senior officials on Sunday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abdul Bari Omar, said Uzbekistan would invest approximately $243 million in the four projects, which are expected to be completed within 18 months.

Upon completion, Afghanistan will be able to import 800 to 1,000 megawatts of electricity from its northern neighbour.

“With the launch of these new projects, we will witness modern facilities and further development across many sectors,” Dr Omar remarked.

He stressed that the transfer of nearly 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Uzbekistan would play a pivotal role in boosting industry and agriculture, as well as creating employment opportunities for young people.

He expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of bilateral relations and described the agreements as a significant transformation in the energy sector, which he said would have wide-ranging positive impacts on Afghanistan's economy.

“Progress is intrinsically tied to electricity,” he emphasised.“Even in these challenging circumstances, Afghanistan is moving forward with firm determination towards development and prosperity.”

For his part, Mirzamakhmudov said:“These projects, for which agreements are being signed today, are highly important and valuable for the growth and expansion of industry. I also discussed with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Uzbekistan's firm commitment to implementing them properly and swiftly.”

He added that the agreements were the outcome of joint cooperation between the leaderships of the two nations.

