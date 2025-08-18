Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 40 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Nigeria

2025-08-18 04:00:13
KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 40 people are missing and 10 have been rescued after a boat capsized in a river in northern Sokoto State, Nigeria, media reports said on Saturday.

The passengers were travelling to Goronyo market, a popular food produce market in the state, when the boat capsized, Reuters reported.

Ten people were rescued, Zubaidar Umar, head of the country's National Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement on social media platform X.

Local officials have launched a search and rescue operation to find the missing people.

Three weeks ago, a boat sank in the central part of Niger's northern state, killing at least 13 people.

