Over 40 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Nigeria
KABUL (Pajhwok): At least 40 people are missing and 10 have been rescued after a boat capsized in a river in northern Sokoto State, Nigeria, media reports said on Saturday.
The passengers were travelling to Goronyo market, a popular food produce market in the state, when the boat capsized, Reuters reported.
Ten people were rescued, Zubaidar Umar, head of the country's National Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement on social media platform X.
Local officials have launched a search and rescue operation to find the missing people.
Three weeks ago, a boat sank in the central part of Niger's northern state, killing at least 13 people.
