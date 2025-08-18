Afghan Bodybuilding Team Departs For Thailand

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Six members of the Afghan national bodybuilding and fitness team departed for Thailand on Monday to take part in the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships.

The Afghanistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (AFBBF) said on its Facebook page that the athletes left Kabul to compete in the 57th edition of the championships.

The AFBBF had said two days ago that the athletes were participating in these competitions at their own expense.

According to the federation, the 57th Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships are taking place in Thailand this month.

