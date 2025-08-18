Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghan Bodybuilding Team Departs For Thailand

Afghan Bodybuilding Team Departs For Thailand


2025-08-18 04:00:12
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Six members of the Afghan national bodybuilding and fitness team departed for Thailand on Monday to take part in the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships.

The Afghanistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (AFBBF) said on its Facebook page that the athletes left Kabul to compete in the 57th edition of the championships.

The AFBBF had said two days ago that the athletes were participating in these competitions at their own expense.

According to the federation, the 57th Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships are taking place in Thailand this month.

hz/sa

MENAFN18082025000174011037ID1109940441

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search