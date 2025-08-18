403
Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's main stock index began trading on Monday at 10,911.28 points, marking an increase of 0.37% or 40.71 points compared to the previous session's closing.
Last Friday, the BIST 100 advanced by 0.43%, closing at 10,870.57 points.
The day saw a trading volume of 97.5 billion Turkish liras, which is equivalent to $2.38 billion.
By 10:05 am local time (0705 GMT), the currency exchange rates were recorded at 40.8945 Turkish liras per US dollar, 47.8540 against the euro, and 55.4315 versus the British pound.
Meanwhile, the price for an ounce of gold stood at $3,350.20, and Brent crude oil was being exchanged at $65.60 per barrel.
