Zelensky refuses Trump’s proposal for peace agreement
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has rejected US President Donald Trump’s latest push for a peace settlement with Russia, insisting that a ceasefire must come first before any meaningful negotiations on a final deal can take place.
He made the remarks on Sunday at a joint press conference alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is set to accompany him to Washington for talks with Trump on Monday.
Zelensky argued that Moscow had presented “many demands” regarding a potential settlement, stressing that Kiev needed clarity on each of them. “If there are really as many as we have heard, then it will take time to go through them all,” he said.
The Ukrainian leader further emphasized that it is “impossible” for his country to negotiate “under pressure of weapons.” He added, “It is necessary to ceasefire and work quickly on a final deal.”
Russia has consistently dismissed Kiev’s calls for a ceasefire, claiming that any pause in fighting would only allow Ukraine to strengthen and reorganize its military.
Zelensky also firmly rejected the idea of ceding territory to Russia as part of any peace arrangement, pointing out that land concessions are prohibited under Ukraine’s constitution.
Earlier this month, Trump voiced irritation at Zelensky’s reliance on constitutional limits to avoid compromise. The US president remarked that he was “a little bothered by the fact that Zelensky was saying, well, I have to get constitutional approval… I mean, he has got approval to go into war and kill everybody, but he needs approval to do a land swap.”
