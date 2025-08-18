Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Investigated For Securities Fraud Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - HIMS
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers" or "the Company") (NYSE: HIMS ) for violations of the securities laws.
INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Novo Nordisk issued a press release on June 23, 2025, announced that it was terminating its "collaboration with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. due to concerns about their illegal mass compounding and deceptive marketing." According to the press release, "the FDA resolved the Wegovy® shortage based on its conclusion that Novo Nordisk is fully meeting current and projected nationwide demand for this medicine. In support of transitioning patients from knock-off compounded versions to authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy® through NovoCare® Pharmacy, Novo Nordisk began collaborating with telehealth companies. Over one month into the collaboration, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under the false guise of 'personalization' and are disseminating deceptive marketing that put patient safety at risk." Based on this, shares of Hims & Hers fell by 31.7% in afternoon trading on June 23, 2025.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
