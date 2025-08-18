GCC Health And Wellness Market Size To Reach USD 126.2 Billion By 2033: Key Trends & Insights
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 72.2 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 126.2 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 6.07%
Beauty and personal care products' dominance is rising amid growing consumer consciousness
Strategic preventive healthcare and wellness infrastructure deployments across GCC nations
Key market segments include functional foods & beverages, beauty & personal care products, and preventive & personalized medicinal products, with skin health functionality leading the market
How Is AI Transforming the Health and Wellness Market in GCC?
-
Boosting Precision Medicine Innovation : AI-driven diagnostic tools streamline personalized treatment, with the combined digital health market in Saudi Arabia and UAE projected to reach $4 billion by 2026.
Powering Smart Healthcare Cities : Healthcare AI investments account for 30% of hospital infrastructure spending over the next decade, driving demand for IoT-enabled medical devices and smart monitoring systems.
Enhancing Telemedicine Efficiency : AI improves remote patient monitoring and virtual care delivery, with digital health platforms reducing healthcare costs by up to 20% across GCC nations.
Attracting Global Healthcare Investment : GCC's healthcare AI market is experiencing exponential growth, attracting international firms to establish precision medicine and genomic research facilities.
Strengthening Public Health Security : AI-enhanced health surveillance systems support pandemic preparedness, with smart health monitoring capabilities advancing regional healthcare resilience.
Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-health-wellness-market/requestsample
GCC Health and Wellness Market Trends and Drivers
-
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Rising cardiovascular ailments, diabetes, and obesity are driving demand for preventive measures and lifestyle changes
Rising Focus on Natural Remedies: Growing preference for organic, herbal products and alternative therapies such as Ayurveda and traditional medicine
Digital Health Technologies Adoption: Integration of wellness apps, virtual fitness classes, and online health consultations is expanding market reach
Government Vision 2030 Initiatives: Saudi Arabia's public health emphasis promoting physical activity, health infrastructure development, and healthy eating habits
Cultural Shift Towards Holistic Well-being: Traditional practices like yoga and Ayurveda are gaining popularity alongside modern wellness solutions
GCC Health and Wellness Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Product Type:
-
Functional Foods and Beverages
Beauty and Personal Care Products
Preventive and Personalized Medicinal Products
Others
Breakup by Functionality:
-
Nutrition & Weight Management
Heart & Gut Health
Immunity
Bone Health
Skin Health
Others
Breakup by Country:
-
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Oman
Kuwait
Bahrain
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Recent News and Developments in GCC Health and Wellness Market
-
August 2025: AI-powered diagnostic tools and predictive analytics now drive clinical decisions in the GCC, notably increasing speed and accuracy for early disease detection. Wearable technology adoption reports over 40% of chronic patients benefiting from real-time health monitoring and personalized treatment adjustments.
-
August 2025: Genomics and precision medicine initiatives accelerate across the region, with major hospitals introducing personalized therapies using genetic profiles. Over 35% of patients at select UAE clinics receive treatments tailored to their unique genetic makeup and lifestyle factors, improving long-term outcomes and preventive care.
July 2025: Public-private partnerships and digital health platforms expand, enabling telemedicine to account for nearly 30% of outpatient consultations in key GCC cities. New omnichannel solutions now connect patients and providers seamlessly, promoting holistic wellness and increasing access to care for remote populations.
Ask analyst for customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5491&flag=E
Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment