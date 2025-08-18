Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vietnam E-Learning Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025-2033

2025-08-18 03:45:11
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The Vietnam E-Learning Market is on a steep growth trajectory as smartphones, higher broadband penetration and post-pandemic digital learning habits converge with government digital-education initiatives. IMARC's country report identifies strong structural tailwinds - rising mobile adoption, greater demand for upskilling and gamified content - and projects double-digit expansion through the next decade. Use of AI for personalised learning, partnerships between domestic edtechs and global tech firms, and expanded government programs are converting interest into real revenue growth.

Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-e-learning-market/requestsample

Key Highlights

  • CAGR (2025–2033): 17.5%
  • Growth Drivers: Government digital education programs, widespread smartphone adoption, and rising demand for flexible upskilling
  • Technology Shift: Rapid uptake of mobile-first learning, AI-driven adaptive platforms, and virtual classrooms
  • Applications: Expanding from K–12 and higher education to corporate training and government capacity building

Market Trends

  • Government digital-education push: national digital transformation and MOET programs aim to integrate ICT broadly across schools and higher education - this creates institutional demand and procurement opportunities.
  • Mobile & broadband penetration: more learners access courses on phones; mobile-first content and micro-learning are expanding uptake.
  • Investor interest & startup momentum: local players (e.g., Kyna) raising series funding and scaling regionally - fundraises signal investor confidence and enable product upgrades (AI, content).
  • Demand for English, vocational & upskilling content: corporate training and lifelong learning are major revenue pockets, alongside K-12 and higher-education digital offerings.

Market segmentation

Technology Insights:

  • Online E-Learning
  • Learning Management System
  • Mobile E-Learning
  • Rapid E-Learning
  • Virtual Classroom
  • Others

Provider Insights:

  • Services
  • Content

Application Insights:

  • Academic
    • K-12
    • Higher Education
    • Vocational Training
  • Corporate
    • Small and Medium Enterprises
    • Large Enterprises
  • Government

Regional Insights:

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Latest developments

  • Kyna English Series B & scaling: Kyna's recent funding (Series B) shows capital flowing to Vietnamese edtechs that can scale language learning and AI features.
  • Government & institutional initiatives: MOET and national programs (part of Vietnam's digital transformation through 2025/2033) continue to drive institutional procurement and national LMS/DB initiatives.
  • Global partnerships & AI proposals: High-level talks and proposals (e.g., Google cooperation for AI training models for public personnel) point to an acceleration of AI in formal training.
  • High usage of free online platforms: Khan Academy reported Vietnam as one of the largest users in 2024 - a signal of intense learner engagement that edtechs can monetise.

Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=19568&flag=C

MENAFN18082025004122016232ID1109940408

