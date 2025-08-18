Vietnam E-Learning Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025-2033
Request Sample For PDF Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-e-learning-market/requestsample
Key Highlights
-
CAGR (2025–2033): 17.5%
Growth Drivers: Government digital education programs, widespread smartphone adoption, and rising demand for flexible upskilling
Technology Shift: Rapid uptake of mobile-first learning, AI-driven adaptive platforms, and virtual classrooms
Applications: Expanding from K–12 and higher education to corporate training and government capacity building
Market Trends
-
Government digital-education push: national digital transformation and MOET programs aim to integrate ICT broadly across schools and higher education - this creates institutional demand and procurement opportunities.
Mobile & broadband penetration: more learners access courses on phones; mobile-first content and micro-learning are expanding uptake.
Investor interest & startup momentum: local players (e.g., Kyna) raising series funding and scaling regionally - fundraises signal investor confidence and enable product upgrades (AI, content).
Demand for English, vocational & upskilling content: corporate training and lifelong learning are major revenue pockets, alongside K-12 and higher-education digital offerings.
Market segmentation
Technology Insights:
-
Online E-Learning
Learning Management System
Mobile E-Learning
Rapid E-Learning
Virtual Classroom
Others
Provider Insights:
-
Services
Content
Application Insights:
-
Academic
-
K-12
Higher Education
Vocational Training
-
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Regional Insights:
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest developments
-
Kyna English Series B & scaling: Kyna's recent funding (Series B) shows capital flowing to Vietnamese edtechs that can scale language learning and AI features.
Government & institutional initiatives: MOET and national programs (part of Vietnam's digital transformation through 2025/2033) continue to drive institutional procurement and national LMS/DB initiatives.
Global partnerships & AI proposals: High-level talks and proposals (e.g., Google cooperation for AI training models for public personnel) point to an acceleration of AI in formal training.
High usage of free online platforms: Khan Academy reported Vietnam as one of the largest users in 2024 - a signal of intense learner engagement that edtechs can monetise.
Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=19568&flag=C
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment