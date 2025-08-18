Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rubio emphasize Ukraine’s conflict will get worse if it doesn’t get resolved soon

Rubio emphasize Ukraine’s conflict will get worse if it doesn’t get resolved soon


2025-08-18 03:41:31
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has cautioned that while Washington will not force Kiev into accepting a peace agreement with Moscow, Ukraine must understand that the war “is going to get worse” if it is not resolved soon.

His remarks came shortly after President Donald Trump said the conflict was “pretty close to the end” following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday. Trump stressed, however, that “Ukraine has to agree” to any settlement.

Speaking on Sunday, Rubio explained that “there’s no conditions that can be imposed on Ukraine… ultimately, it’s up to the Ukrainians” to decide whether to accept a deal. Yet he underscored that “after three and a half years, this war is getting worse. It’s not getting better… It’s going to get worse.”

Rubio emphasized that ending the bloodshed would require compromise from both sides, saying that Ukraine and Russia “are going to have to give and both sides should expect to get something from this.” He admitted such compromises would be “distasteful” for many, acknowledging that “that’s a very difficult thing to do.”

“There are things Russia wants that it cannot get and there are things Ukraine wants that it’s not going to get,” he concluded.

Following the summit, Trump told US media that he would encourage Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to “make the deal” with Russia. Appearing alongside Trump in Anchorage, Putin stated that Moscow was “sincerely interested in putting an end” to the conflict.

Russian officials have repeatedly framed the war as a proxy battle against the West, accusing Western governments of being ready to “fight to the last Ukrainian.” The Kremlin has also warned that the longer hostilities continue, the harsher the eventual terms for Kiev will become.

MENAFN18082025000045017281ID1109940404

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search