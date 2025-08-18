Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
An-24 Aircraft Skids Off Runway in Russia

2025-08-18 03:37:06
(MENAFN) An An-24 passenger aircraft overran the runway during takeoff at Roshchino International Airport in Tyumen, western Siberia, on Monday morning, local authorities confirmed.

The twin-engine An-24 was carrying a total of 46 people — six crew members and 40 passengers, among them 13 children — when it failed to complete a standard takeoff and overran the runway. The aircraft came to a halt beyond the tarmac but remained intact, and there were no reports of injuries.

A statement issued via Telegram by the Central Interregional Investigative Directorate for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said all passengers were safely evacuated and that the airport remained operational without any disruptions after the incident.

Emergency services responded promptly to the scene. Airport personnel and investigators quickly secured the area, and the runway was inspected for damage before operations resumed.

Initial findings suggest the cause may have been a technical issue, possibly involving the aircraft’s braking system.

