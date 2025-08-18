403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
An-24 Aircraft Skids Off Runway in Russia
(MENAFN) An An-24 passenger aircraft overran the runway during takeoff at Roshchino International Airport in Tyumen, western Siberia, on Monday morning, local authorities confirmed.
The twin-engine An-24 was carrying a total of 46 people — six crew members and 40 passengers, among them 13 children — when it failed to complete a standard takeoff and overran the runway. The aircraft came to a halt beyond the tarmac but remained intact, and there were no reports of injuries.
A statement issued via Telegram by the Central Interregional Investigative Directorate for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said all passengers were safely evacuated and that the airport remained operational without any disruptions after the incident.
Emergency services responded promptly to the scene. Airport personnel and investigators quickly secured the area, and the runway was inspected for damage before operations resumed.
Initial findings suggest the cause may have been a technical issue, possibly involving the aircraft’s braking system.
The twin-engine An-24 was carrying a total of 46 people — six crew members and 40 passengers, among them 13 children — when it failed to complete a standard takeoff and overran the runway. The aircraft came to a halt beyond the tarmac but remained intact, and there were no reports of injuries.
A statement issued via Telegram by the Central Interregional Investigative Directorate for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said all passengers were safely evacuated and that the airport remained operational without any disruptions after the incident.
Emergency services responded promptly to the scene. Airport personnel and investigators quickly secured the area, and the runway was inspected for damage before operations resumed.
Initial findings suggest the cause may have been a technical issue, possibly involving the aircraft’s braking system.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment