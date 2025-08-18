6 Canadian Healthcare Providers To Consolidate Imaging With Sectra's Cloud-Based Enterprise Imaging Solution For Enhanced Patient Care

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will enable six of the Canadian ENHANCE Ontario's (Enabling Healthcare Across Networks of Central East Ontario) member hospitals to consolidate their imaging across 13 hospital sites with its cloud-based enterprise imaging solution, Sectra One Cloud. This transition will enhance collaboration within their radiology, breast imaging, and orthopaedic planning workflows, while strengthening reliability, security, and scalability across the hospitals. As a result, the Sectra solution will support them in delivering more coordinated, higher-quality care to patients across the region.

"Being able to unify our imaging across facilities within a single platform marks a significant advancement in ENHANCE Ontario's regional partnership. This integration will build on our One Patient, One Record strategy and enable our member hospitals to easily and securely exchange images and information while also allowing us to share resources as needed, ensuring continuous, high-quality patient care delivery across the hospitals," says Andrew Kelly, Chief Digital Officer at ENHANCE Ontario.

Andrew continues: "Given Sectra's proven track record in delivering high-performing systems to extensive regional networks, we are confident that this solution will deliver improved clinical workflows, enhance our operational efficiency and add substantial value to services provided by our member hospitals."

Together, the member hospitals serve greater than 1.5 million people across Central East Ontario and conduct approximately 1 million imaging exams annually. As Sectra One Cloud is a fully managed cloud solution, Sectra will monitor, optimize, and continuously upgrade the solution, alleviating the burden from IT teams at ENHANCE Ontario, who provide centralized IT services to its member hospitals. The solution can also be scaled to accommodate growth as volumes increase and expand into other imaging specialties.

"Canadian healthcare systems are increasingly consolidating to handle increasing imaging volumes and improve care collaboration. ENHANCE Ontario's adoption of this approach highlights their dedication to better care and simplified IT operations. A consolidated system eases IT workload, allowing them to focus on improving clinical workflows. We are happy to assist these partnered hospitals in strengthening their collaboration," says Nader Soltani, President of Sectra in Canada.

Mario Voros, Chief of Radiology at one of the member hospitals-Peterborough Regional Health Centre, says: "I am equally happy, as a unified consolidated PACS is a critical component for delivering high quality, timely and coordinated patient care in today's healthcare system. It provides faster diagnosis and treatment by allowing faster turnaround times for radiology reports and quicker initiation of treatment plans, allows for collaboration across multiple disciplines and specialties allowing sharing of images by radiologists, surgeons, oncologists, and other specialists."

The contract for Sectra One Cloud was signed in the first quarter of Sectra's 2025/2026 fiscal year and covers six of ENHANCE Ontario's member hospitals- Campbellford Memorial Hospital, Haliburton Highlands Health Services, Lakeridge Health, Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Ross Memorial Hospital, and Scarborough Health Network. They will initially utilize the modules for radiology, breast imaging and orthopaedic planning, as well as Sectra's vendor-neutral archive (VNA).

Dr. Steve Gazzola, Chief and Medical Director of Diagnostic Imaging at Scarborough Health Network (SHN), adds: "The transition to a regional, cloud-based PACS with Sectra cannot come soon enough. Our three hospital sites at SHN are currently operating with two legacy systems that are overdue for replacement. Sectra's platform brings the reliability, efficiency, and clinical integration we need-and their consistent recognition as Best in KLAS for six years in Canada speaks volumes about their commitment to excellence. With streamlined workflows, we can ultimately reduce wait times and improve outcomes for patients across our region."

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs in one single system, thus both improving outcomes as well as lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise without acquiring a new backend. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS" .

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website .

