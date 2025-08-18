Trump backs suggestion of handing over Ukrainian zones to Russia

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-18 03:30:48
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is said to back a proposal under which Ukraine would hand over the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics to Russia, while Moscow would halt military operations in other contested areas, according to reports citing European officials.

These developments followed Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, where both leaders expressed cautious optimism about moving toward a resolution of the conflict.

Reports indicate that during Trump’s upcoming White House meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and several European leaders, he is expected to suggest that Kiev cede the remaining Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donbass. In return, Russia would agree to suspend hostilities along the current front lines in Zaporozhye and Kherson, territories annexed in 2022 following referendums.

Other accounts cited anonymous European diplomats saying that the plan was initially proposed by Putin during the Alaska talks and that “President Trump supports the terms.” Zelensky, however, has consistently rejected any territorial concessions to Moscow.

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, told US media that Moscow had “made some [territorial] concessions” in what he called a “significant” shift toward “moderation.” According to Witkoff, the existing front line could serve as the foundation for “land swapping” in certain areas.
The Kremlin has not officially commented on these reported arrangements. As of Sunday, Russia’s formal stance remains that Ukraine must recognize Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson as Russian territory in full and withdraw its troops to the administrative borders.

