MENAFN - Mid-East Info) FIA President set for key talks to drive global motorsport participation and safe, accessible mobility.

Dubai, UAE, 18August, 2025: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), will meet with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña to discuss global motorsport and mobility issues during next week's annual FIA American Congress in Asunción.

The congress, to be officially opened on Monday 25August by President Peña, brings together mobility and motorsport leaders from across the Americas to review key initiatives in road safety, sustainable mobility, regional sporting growth, and innovation in transport.

Hosted by the Touring y Automóvil Club Paraguayo (TACPy), the three-day event will also set the stage for a historic moment in Paraguayan motorsport as the country debuts on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar, with the WRC Rally del Paraguay taking place in the Itapúa region from 28-31 August.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Paraguay, FIA President Ben Sulayem said“I am delighted to be joining our members and partners in Asunción for the FIA American Congress 2025, and I look forward to meeting with President Peña to discuss our combined efforts to drive global motorsport participation and safe, accessible mobility.

“This gathering is a vital opportunity to strengthen collaboration across the Americas, share expertise in mobility and motorsport, and advance our shared priorities of safety, sustainability and innovation.

“Hosting the congress alongside Paraguay's debut on the FIA World Rally Championship calendar makes this a truly historic moment for the country and the region as we continue to develop global motorsport, inspire our fans across the world, and welcome new audiences to the rally community.”

The theme of this year's FIA American Congress isSafe Mobility and Motorsport in the Americas' with the programme addressing four key areas: road safety and traffic education, innovation and new technologies in mobility, global motorsport growth, and the role of automobile clubs in social transformation.

Featuring a series of sessions designed to equip Member Clubs with new strategies and insights into evolving mobility and sporting trends, the event will be an opportunity to share knowledge and best practice across topics such as service delivery, sustainable responsibility, and consumer-focused innovation.

The Member Club structure of the FIA, the global governing body for motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, forms the backbone of its governance and operations.



Mobility Clubs – provide mobility services and represent the interest of road users, with a focus on road safety, travel and tourism, consumer rights, and sustainable mobility National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) – govern and develop motorsport at a national level, are responsible for sporting events, issuing licenses, and engagement across regulations

Each full Member Club holds voting rights across the FIA's elections and regulatory decisions. Clubs are grouped into two primary categories, with some serving in both roles:

Within the FIA there are four Mobility Regions and six sport zones. The American Congress will welcome FIA Regions III and IV which are comprised of Member Clubs from across the Americas. The global FIA Membership is comprised of 245 clubs across 149 countries, connecting over 80 million members.

Caption: FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem – looking forward to meeting with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña.

-ENDS-

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.