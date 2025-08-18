403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Asserts Xi Does Not Plan to Invade Taiwan
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him that China would not launch an invasion of Taiwan during his time in office.
“He (Xi) told me, ‘I will never do it as long as you’re president.’ President Xi told me that and I said, ‘Well, I appreciate that’, but he also said, ‘But I am very patient and China is very patient’,” Trump stated in an interview with media.
The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, a self-governed island that China considers part of its territory.
In response to ongoing U.S. support for Taiwan, the Chinese Embassy in Washington reiterated Beijing’s firm stance, describing Taiwan as “the most important and sensitive issue” in U.S.-China relations.
“The US government should adhere to the one-China principle and the three US-China joint communiques, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently, and earnestly safeguard China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu.
Although the U.S. does not officially recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation, it remains the island’s top arms supplier and most influential international partner.
Weighing in from Taipei on Saturday, Wang Ting-yu, a senior legislator from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party and a member of the national defense and foreign affairs committee, expressed gratitude to the U.S. but emphasized the need for self-reliance.
“However ... security cannot rely on the enemy's promise, nor can it rely solely on the help from friends. Strengthening our own defense capability is the fundamental,” Wang posted on his social media account.
“He (Xi) told me, ‘I will never do it as long as you’re president.’ President Xi told me that and I said, ‘Well, I appreciate that’, but he also said, ‘But I am very patient and China is very patient’,” Trump stated in an interview with media.
The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, a self-governed island that China considers part of its territory.
In response to ongoing U.S. support for Taiwan, the Chinese Embassy in Washington reiterated Beijing’s firm stance, describing Taiwan as “the most important and sensitive issue” in U.S.-China relations.
“The US government should adhere to the one-China principle and the three US-China joint communiques, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently, and earnestly safeguard China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu.
Although the U.S. does not officially recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation, it remains the island’s top arms supplier and most influential international partner.
Weighing in from Taipei on Saturday, Wang Ting-yu, a senior legislator from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party and a member of the national defense and foreign affairs committee, expressed gratitude to the U.S. but emphasized the need for self-reliance.
“However ... security cannot rely on the enemy's promise, nor can it rely solely on the help from friends. Strengthening our own defense capability is the fundamental,” Wang posted on his social media account.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment