Trump Asserts Xi Does Not Plan to Invade Taiwan

2025-08-18 03:27:57
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him that China would not launch an invasion of Taiwan during his time in office.

“He (Xi) told me, ‘I will never do it as long as you’re president.’ President Xi told me that and I said, ‘Well, I appreciate that’, but he also said, ‘But I am very patient and China is very patient’,” Trump stated in an interview with media.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, a self-governed island that China considers part of its territory.

In response to ongoing U.S. support for Taiwan, the Chinese Embassy in Washington reiterated Beijing’s firm stance, describing Taiwan as “the most important and sensitive issue” in U.S.-China relations.

“The US government should adhere to the one-China principle and the three US-China joint communiques, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently, and earnestly safeguard China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu.

Although the U.S. does not officially recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation, it remains the island’s top arms supplier and most influential international partner.

Weighing in from Taipei on Saturday, Wang Ting-yu, a senior legislator from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party and a member of the national defense and foreign affairs committee, expressed gratitude to the U.S. but emphasized the need for self-reliance.

“However ... security cannot rely on the enemy's promise, nor can it rely solely on the help from friends. Strengthening our own defense capability is the fundamental,” Wang posted on his social media account.

