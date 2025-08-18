Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jazz on the Rocks: A Sophisticated Weekend Escape at Viceroy’s Table

2025-08-18 03:24:33
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Viceroy’s Table invites you to Jazz on the Rocks, a weekly soirée where elegance, flavour, and rhythm come together every Friday and Saturday from 8:30 PM until midnight. The space transforms into a jazz lover’s dream—think dusky lighting, slow-swaying melodies, and an ambience that exudes timeless charm.

The interiors are just as smooth as the music. With jade-green tones, dark polished wood, and rich printed fabrics, the setting sets the perfect stage for an evening of soulful tunes and fine dining.

The à la carte menu celebrates bold Indian flavours with a modern twist—from smoked meats and delicate seafood to gourmet small plates and indulgent desserts, everything is crafted to impress. Every cocktail at Viceroy’s Table tells a story, featuring a wide variety of signature cocktails, including the Konkani Breeze, Marigold, and Filter Kaapi Martini, among others, all inspired by the different regions of India.

Whether you’re a die-hard jazz fan or just in the mood for a classy, laid-back night out, Jazz on the Rocks is the place to be.

Book your table now and enjoy a journey through India’s rich culinary history—served with a side of live jazz and cocktails.

