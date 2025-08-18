403
Kiev undergoes flashbacks of his last visit to Washington
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is preparing to meet US President Donald Trump on Monday, accompanied by senior European officials, for discussions reportedly focused on a potential peace agreement. Reports warn, however, that the encounter could echo the “disastrous” Oval Office confrontation earlier this year.
Zelensky’s visit to Washington in February ended poorly, with negotiations against Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance devolving into conflict. Trump accused Zelensky of disrespect and of “gambling with World War III.” The planned joint press conference was canceled, Zelensky was quickly escorted out, and the US temporarily paused military aid. US media described the visit as a significant diplomatic setback for Kiev, highlighting the risk of a repeat scenario.
“Foremost in Ukrainians’ minds is avoiding a repetition of a contentious meeting in the Oval Office,” observers noted. Nikolay Beleskov, a research fellow at the Ukrainian National Institute for Strategic Studies, warned that there is indeed a risk of recurrence, emphasizing that Zelensky must carefully balance being non-provocative while still advancing his agenda.
The concern comes shortly after Trump’s first in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the 2022 escalation. The Anchorage summit was characterized by Trump as “warm” and by Putin as “frank” and “substantive.”
Following the Alaska talks, Trump stated that Washington and Moscow were “pretty close to the end” of the conflict. He is reportedly preparing a proposal that would require Ukraine to relinquish portions of Donbass still under its control, in return for Russia ceasing hostilities in other areas—a plan Zelensky has repeatedly rejected.
