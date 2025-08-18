Massive Protests Shake Tel Aviv As Israelis Demand End To Gaza War

Thousands of Israelis flooded Tel Aviv streets on August 17, joining a nationwide strike in solidarity with hostage families. Protesters urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a deal with Hamas, end the Gaza war, and bring the remaining captives home, as tensions surged across the country.

