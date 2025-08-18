Redmi 15 5G Coming Soon: Expected Specs And India Price Details

This week, Redmi is scheduled to introduce a new smartphone in India. Thanks to recent leaks and teases, the company's newest smartphone, known as the Redmi 15 5G, is looking like an intriguing device. According to reports, the Redmi 15 5G is the first smartphone in this market to include a silicon-carbon battery. Additionally, just before the formal introduction, the corporation disclosed some of its most important specs. The Redmi 15 5G India launch, pricing, anticipated features, specs, and more will all be covered in detail in this post.

Redmi 15: Launch and Sale Date

Redmi has previously said that the Redmi 15 would go on sale in India on August 19, 2025. The business will provide real-time updates on its social media channels and webcast the event on its official YouTube channel.

Redmi 15: Features and Specifications

Some of the Redmi 15 5G's primary features and specs have been made public by the business. Furthermore, there have been several leaks and speculations about the phone in the past. It has been revealed that the Redmi 15 5G will have a huge 7,000mAh battery. Additionally, the smartphone supports 18W reverse charging, so you can use it to charge other devices as well. The silicon-carbon technology, which enables the manufacturer to fit higher-density batteries in a smaller chassis, is largely responsible for the large battery in a tiny form factor.

Larger. Smarter. Efficient the 7000mAhA Battery on the Redmi 15 5G.- EV-grade Silicon-Carbon Battery- Long-lasting performance that keeps up with your day (and night).- 18W reverse charging to power up your other devices Revolution starts on 19th Aug. twitter/151oIQYlmF

The phone's enormous 6.9-inch screen has also been confirmed by the company. The phone is marketed as having the most eye-safe display in its class and will also have a screen refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. Additionally, a prior listing said that the phone may sport a Full HD+ LCD screen. Additionally, the phone may include Wet Touch Technology 2.0 and a touch sampling rate of 288 Hz.

According to reports, the Redmi 15 5G has two cameras on the back: a 50-megapixel primary camera and an unidentified auxiliary sensor. It could have an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

According to the business, the Redmi 15 5G will come in three different colour options: Sandy Purple, Frost White, and Midnight Black. It appears that the back panel has a glass-like surface. It's interesting to note that the firm claims that aerospace-grade metal is used to make Camera Island. It also has a huge battery and is billed as the thinnest smartphone in this market.