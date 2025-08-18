Army Jawan Brutally Beaten By Toll Plaza Workers With Sticks, Video Of Men Kicking, Punching Soldier Goes Viral
Video doing rounds on social media shows several toll employees beating the soldier.Watch viral video here:
According to Times of India report, the soldier was travelling to Delhi airport with his cousin to resume duty when the altercation occurred on August 17 night. The shocking incident took place at the Bhuni Toll Plaza on the Meerut–Karnal highway.
Meerut Police arrested six individuals in the case are screening the CCTV footage for further investigation. The accused have been charged with several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Amid ongoing legal proceedings, police are searching for rest of the absconding assailants.
Meerut Police in a post on X stated,“Under the Sarurpur police station area, at the Bhuni Toll Plaza, an incident of assault on an Indian Army soldier by toll workers occurred. The police took swift action and arrested 04 accused individuals. A statement regarding this matter was given by the Superintendent of Police (Rural).”
The UP police dropped an update in Army soldier assault case at 11:11 AM today and said, "The police took swift action, registering a case under serious sections and arresting 6 accused. Efforts are ongoing to arrest others, and further legal proceedings are being conducted."
