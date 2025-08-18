Myanmar To Hold First Phase Of General Election On December 28

MENAFN - Live Mint) Myanmar is set to begin the first phase of its general election on December 28, according to a state television bulletin aired on Monday.

This will be the country's first election since the military coup in 2021. Authorities have stated that the voting will be conducted in multiple phases across December and January due to security concerns. The announcement, broadcast on MRTV, did not offer any additional information apart from the date of the initial phase, Reuters reported.

The dates for the subsequent phases of the elections, which authorities plan to hold over December and January for security reasons, will be announced later, Myanmar's Union Election Commission said, according to an announcement on MRTV.

Myanmar has been roiled by violence since a 2021 coup that unseated an elected civilian government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and the ruling generals, led by military chief Min Aung Hlaing, have faced fierce resistance from armed groups.

A total of 55 political parties have been registered for the polls, of which nine plan to compete nationwide, according to state media.

“Six parties are under review for approval and registration,” The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported earlier this month.

However, with anti-junta opposition groups either excluded from participating or choosing to boycott the election, Western governments have dismissed the upcoming vote as an attempt by the military to solidify its control. The election is widely expected to be dominated by parties aligned with the military.

According to a state-run newspaper, the newly-formed interim administration has announced plans to hold elections in over 300 constituencies across the country, including regions currently controlled by armed groups opposed to the junta.

Last year, military-backed authorities held a nationwide census in an effort to create voter rolls, but were only able to conduct on-ground surveys in 145 out of Myanmar's 330 townships.

The military justified its February 2021 coup as a necessary intervention following what it said was widespread fraud in an election three months earlier that was won decisively by Suu Kyi's now-defunct ruling party.

No evidence of the alleged fraud, which would have changed the outcome, was found by election monitors.

