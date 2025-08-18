Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US envoy announces Russia prepared for concessions on ‘land swaps’ with Ukraine

2025-08-18 03:21:09
(MENAFN) Russia is prepared to consider concessions involving “land swaps” with Ukraine, according to Steve Witkoff, special envoy for US President Donald Trump. His remarks come ahead of Monday’s White House meeting between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and several European leaders aimed at negotiating a peace deal.

The comments follow Friday’s Alaska summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, where both leaders expressed cautious optimism about progress toward ending the war.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday, Witkoff said the Russian delegation had offered concessions covering all five disputed regions — Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye, and Kherson — territories annexed by Moscow after referendums. He suggested that the current front line could serve as the basis for “land swaps” in certain areas, describing Moscow’s stance as a “significant” shift toward moderation.

Reports from the New York Times and Fox News, citing European officials, claimed Trump is backing a plan under which Ukraine would cede Donetsk and Lugansk entirely, while Russia would halt hostilities along the Zaporozhye and Kherson front lines.

The Kremlin has not officially commented and still publicly demands recognition of all five regions as Russian territory.

Witkoff also described as “game changing” a reported agreement for Ukraine to receive “robust security guarantees” from the US and select European nations, comparable to NATO’s Article 5. He said Trump’s support for a comprehensive peace deal, rather than a ceasefire, reflects the substantial progress made at the Alaska summit.

