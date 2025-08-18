MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Growing at 15.9% CAGR | Algorithmic Trading Market Reach USD 65.2 Billion by 2032 Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global algorithmic trading market was valued at $17.0 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $65.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2024 to 2032.The market is growing rapidly, fueled by advancements in AI, machine learning, and big data analytics. The market is growing rapidly, fueled by advancements in AI, machine learning, and big data analytics. Institutional investors and hedge funds are increasingly adopting algorithmic trading to enhance trading efficiency, reduce transaction costs, and capitalize on market opportunities in real-time. Regulatory support and the rise of high-frequency trading are further boosting market expansion.

The algorithmic trading market size is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment mode, type of trader, and region. On the component, it is categorized into solution and services. On the basis of type, it is classified into stock markets, FOREX, ETF, bonds, cryptocurrencies, and others. As per the deployment mode, it is classified into cloud and on-premises. Depending on type of trader, it is divided into institutional investors, long-term traders, short-term traders, and retail investors. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the algorithmic trading market include Software AG, Metaquotes Software Corp., Argo SE, Tata Consultancy Services, Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd., and Refinitiv Ltd. Other players in algorithmic trading market include 63moons, Algo Trader AG, Virtu Financial, Tethys and others.

Nearly 80% of equity trades in the U.S. are run by algorithms. Ever since India embraced algorithmic trading in 2008, there has been growing interest to raise this profile for investors and balance out the algorithmic trading market share. This practice is widely referred to as algorithmic trading, where a pre-programmed automated machine executes trade orders. According to several study, algorithmic trading accounted for 60-73% of equity trading in the U.S. Globally, the U.S. financial algo trading industry is the largest and most liquid.Machine-driven trading has been around since the 1970s in the U.S. and has many benefits, faster order processing with lesser scope for errors, trade execution at the best price and low transaction costs. Moreover, in 2008, the Securities & Exchange Board of India issued a circular that Indian exchanges were being opened to algorithmic trading with the introduction of Direct Market Access, which meant institutional investors could trade without human intervention for the first time. The percentage of equities being traded via algorithms went up from 10% in 2011 to 50% by 2019.● In February 2024, China's securities regulator tightened scrutiny of derivative businesses in the stock market and announced punishment of a hedge fund company for excessive, high-frequency trading in share index futures. The announcements represent the latest of a series of measures by the watchdog to revive investor confidence in a stock market wallowing near five-year lows. In addition, The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will strengthen supervision of derivatives including DMA-Swap products.● In July 2023, CAC, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Education (MOE) , the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) , the MIIT, and the MPS jointly published the Generative AI Regulation, came into force on August 15, 2023, targeting a broader scope of generative AI technologies.● In 2010, SEBI approved the launch of Smart Order Routing for investors to place their trades with the confidence of getting the best price possible from exchanges. This was followed by the NSE offering Tick by Tick data and Co Location servers to members.

For instance, in September 2022, Coin Shares, Europe's largest and longest standing full-service digital asset investment and trading group, launched HAL, a leading crypto-assets trading strategies platform. HAL aims to simplify and democratize crypto trading. It is designed to enable more users to boost their trading with professional algorithms, a simple user experience, fair and transparent pricing, and educational content.

For instance, in March 2021, Cowen, an American multinational independent investment bank and financial services company launched an algorithmic trading solution to help institutional clients navigate algo trading market dynamics caused by increased volumes of retail trading.

In September 2023, the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and the Beijing Stock Exchange, under the guidance of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, respectively formulated and issued the notice on matters related to the Reporting of the Stock Algorithm Trading and the notice on strengthening the regulation of algorithm trading to put the use of algorithm trading under closer scrutiny.

In April 2023, the MST published the Draft Ethical Review Measure for public consultation, focusing on the ethical review of science and technology activities that have ethical risks, such as the research and development (R&D) of AI technologies. 