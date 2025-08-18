Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods In Parts Of Telangana

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 18 (IANS) Heavy rains triggered flash floods in parts of Telangana, inundating low-lying areas, damaging roads and crops. Rivulets, streams, lakes and ponds were overflowing due to incessant rains under the impact of low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

With massive inflows from upstream, reservoirs were filled to the brim, prompting authorities to lift the gates to release water downstream.

Heavy rains since Sunday battered united Medak district. Flood water from overflowing water bodies damaged roads at a few places, disrupting road transport.

The road was washed away near Pambanda in Shivampet mandal in Medak district. The road connectivity between Usirikapalli and Veldurthy was snapped. The road between Neelakantipalli and Alladurgam was also washed away.

The famous Edupayala Durga Bhavani temple in Medak district was inundated after water was released from the Singur project due to huge inflows in Manjeera, a tributary of the Godavari River.

Flash floods also caused widespread damage to crops in Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society, Gouraram in Siddipet district recorded highest rainfall of 23.58 cm during the last 24 hours that ended at 5 A.M. on Monday. Mulugu in the same district saw rainfall of 18.63 cm. Islampur in Medak district received 17.85 cm of rainfall.

As many as 32 places in Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Nizamabad district received rainfall of above 11.50 cm.

Incessant rains for the last one week have damaged crops over thousands of acres in some districts.

United Adilabad district witnessed a deluge due to heavy rainfall. A man, who had gone for fishing in Kadam project, went missing. Authorities were searching for him with the help of drones.

Meanwhile, the water level in Godavari rose to 34.8 feet at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Heavy rains also disrupted coal production in state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Coal production of 40,000 tonnes was affected as flood water entered mines.

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday. Red alert has been issued for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district while heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Hanumakonda, Kamareddy, Khammam, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad, and Warangal districts.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.