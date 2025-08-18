Australia Esports Market 2025 Worth USD 240.1 Million By 2033 Exhibit A 6.43% CAGR

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group,“ Australia Esports Market Report by Revenue Model (Media Rights, Advertising and Sponsorships, Merchandise and Tickets, and Others), Platform (PC-based Esports, Consoles-based Esports, Mobile and Tablets), Games (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), Player vs Player (PvP), First Person Shooters (FPS), Real Time Strategy (RTS)), and Region 2025-2033 ,” provides an in-depth analysis of the Australia esports market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry. The Australia esports market size reached USD 137.0 Million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 240.1 Million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period. Report Attributes and Key Statistics:

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025-2033 Historical Years 2019-2024 Market Size in 2024 USD 137.0 Million Market Forecast in 2033 USD 240.1 Million Market Growth Rate (2025-2033) 6.43%

Australia Esports Market Overview:

The Australia esports market is showing solid growth, driven by more corporate sponsorships, brand partnerships, and heightened interest among younger, tech-savvy audiences using various platforms. Investments in esports infrastructure, such as gaming venues, training facilities, and production studios, are increasing with support from both private and public sectors. These developments are enhancing the visibility and professionalism of esports, positioning Australia as a regional hub for major competitions and global events. Educational institutions are adding esports to their curriculum, helping legitimize competitive gaming as a career.

Request For Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-esports-market/requestsample

Australia Esports Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is undergoing rapid digital changes. Streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube are improving fan engagement and community building. Corporate sponsorships and brand partnerships are expanding as tech, apparel, and energy drink companies strive to connect with younger audiences through merchandise and event sponsorships. The growth of mobile esports and streaming is increasing access and support, while introducing esports programs in schools is encouraging local talent and boosting industry credibility.

Key factors driving this growth include the commercialization of esports through sponsorships and advertising, rising investments in strategies, and the increasing popularity among millennials and Gen Z. The growth of online streaming, competitions, and on-demand content is making esports more accessible while government and private sector support is fostering expansion. Additionally, the growth of local partnerships and hosting international events are promoting market growth and sustainability.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Despite its growth, the industry faces structural hurdles that limit long-term sustainability. The cancellation of flagship tournaments like DreamHack Melbourne has undermined confidence in the professional scene and raised concerns about reduced opportunities for local players. Funding remains concentrated at the top tier, while grassroots organizations and smaller creators struggle to secure sponsorships. A lack of consistent regulation creates uncertainty around contracts, prize distribution, and event integrity, discouraging larger investments. Internet connectivity issues, particularly outside major cities, constrain competitive participation. Moreover, career insecurity and limited pathways often push Australian talent to pursue opportunities overseas, weakening the domestic ecosystem.

The Australian esports market is expanding rapidly, fueled by rising consumer engagement, corporate sponsorship, and integration into mainstream entertainment. Strong institutional support is evident, with universities and schools launching esports pathways that build legitimacy and nurture talent pipelines. Cities such as Sydney and Melbourne are positioning themselves as esports hubs with dedicated venues and events, attracting both domestic and international attention. New revenue streams-including media rights, merchandising, and subscription-based content-are diversifying income sources beyond sponsorships. Advances in technology, mobile gaming, and the introduction of women's leagues are broadening participation, driving inclusivity, and expanding the overall audience base.

Australia Esports Key Growth Drivers:



Surge in corporate sponsorships and brand partnerships

Expansion of dedicated esports infrastructure and arenas

Growing engagement of younger demographics via digital platforms

Increased involvement of educational institutions in esports programs

Rising commercialization and professionalization of the industry Enhanced fan engagement through streaming and social media

Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-esports-market

Australia Esports Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the market, along with forecasts at the country level for 2025-2033. Our report has categorized the market based on revenue model, platform and games.

By Revenue Model:



Media Rights

Advertising and Sponsorships

Merchandise and Tickets Others

By Platform:



PC-based Esports

Consoles-based Esports Mobile and Tablets

By Games:



Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

Player vs Player (PvP)

First Person Shooters (FPS) Real Time Strategy (RTS)

By Region:



Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

Victoria & Tasmania

Queensland

Northern Territory & Southern Australia Western Australia

Competitive Landscape:



Dire Wolves

Fury

Ground Zero

Peace

Team Bliss

Team PWR

Immunity Vertex

Australia Esports Market News:



Esports Brand Popularity Surges in Australia (July 2025)

Australia's esports“brand health”-a measure of fan affinity-has nearly doubled, rising from 2.4 to 4.6 points. This reflects a sharp increase in popularity and aligns with national broadcaster Channel 7's decision to stream the Esports World Cup live and free, indicating growing mass-market appeal.

Australian Players Express Frustration Over Limited Local Support (February 2025)

Following the cancellation of major local events like DreamHack, several professional players and analysts described the Australian esports scene as“dying.” Many feel forced to pursue careers overseas due to lack of investment, tournament infrastructure, and institutional backing. New League of Legends Pathway-OPQ Begins (August 2025)

After dissolving the League of Legends Circuit Oceania (LCO), Riot Games initiated the Oceanic Promotion Qualifier (OPQ) in August 2025. This double-elimination tournament now serves as the pathway for Australian teams to enter the Asia-Pacific tier-1 League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP).

Note: If you require specific information not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it as part of the customization.

Ask an analyst for your customized sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=24739&flag=C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel. No.: (D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: +1 201-971-6302