Cardiovascular Health Supplements Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2033

A prominent aspect propelling the growth of the global cardiovascular health supplements market is the rising emphasis on preventive healthcare, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers are increasingly aware of long-term health risks and are taking proactive steps to support heart health by integrating supplements into their daily routines. The surging elderly population, which is more prone to conditions like high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol, is also contributing to rising demand.

Moreover, unhealthy lifestyles, characterized by sedentary behavior and diets high in processed foods, are negatively impacting cardiovascular health across all age groups, driving more individuals to seek nutritional support through supplements. The ample availability of these products through online platforms and health-oriented mobile apps has further boosted accessibility and regular usage, collectively accelerating global market expansion.

Market Dynamics Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) drives the global market

The surging prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) globally is a major factor fueling the demand for heart health supplements. Unhealthy lifestyle habits, including poor nutrition, physical inactivity, increasing obesity rates, and chronic stress, are contributing to a higher risk of CVDs across various age groups.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that CVDs continue to be the foremost cause of death worldwide, claiming approximately 19.8 million lives in 2022 and accounting for nearly 32% of all global deaths. Furthermore, an article in Oxford Academic projects that annual deaths from CVDs will reach about 35.6 million by 2050, rising from an estimated 20.5 million in 2025.

In response to this growing health crisis, more individuals are turning to preventive strategies such as dietary supplements to maintain heart health, manage cholesterol levels, and regulate blood pressure.

Innovation in delivery formats creates tremendous opportunities

The global market is experiencing a growing shift toward innovative and convenient supplement delivery formats. While traditional capsules and tablets remain common, they are increasingly being supplemented by more user-friendly options like gummies, powders, liquid sachets, and functional drinks. These alternatives promote better compliance, particularly among older adults and those experiencing difficulty or fatigue with swallowing pills, by offering improved ease of consumption and enhanced absorption.

A notable example is Nutrartis' launch of Cardiosmile in September 2023, a liquid sachet supplement containing water-dispersible plant sterols aimed at managing cholesterol. Clinical research conducted by the University of Manitoba demonstrated that daily use over 28 days led to around a 12% decrease in LDL cholesterol and a 14% reduction in triglycerides, showcasing the supplement's efficacy as an innovative cardiovascular health solution.

Such advancements not only support greater user adherence but also enable brands to stand out in a crowded marketplace, creating fresh opportunities to engage a wider range of consumers.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific cardiovascular health supplements market is experiencing robust growth due to rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, aging populations, and increasing health consciousness. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing a surge in demand for heart health supplements like omega-3 fatty acids, CoQ10, and plant sterols. For instance, in India, brands like Himalaya and Organic India are promoting heart care capsules targeting cholesterol and blood pressure management.

In China, the government's Healthy China 2030 initiative is encouraging preventive healthcare and boosting supplement consumption. Moreover, growing urbanization, stressful lifestyles, and unhealthy diets have led to higher adoption of supplements as a preventive measure. The region's expanding e-commerce sector, with platforms like Tmall and Flipkart, has also enhanced product accessibility. Additionally, increased investments by global nutraceutical brands are driving product innovation and awareness in the Asia-Pacific heart health segment.

The global cardiovascular health supplements market size was valued at USD 10.14 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 10.95 billion in 2025 to reach USD 20.30 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

The global cardiovascular health supplements market is segmented by type into natural supplements and synthetic supplements. The natural supplements segment contributed the largest share of the global market.

By ingredient, the market is categorized into vitamins & minerals, herbs & botanicals, omega fatty acids, coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), and others. The omega fatty acids segment dominated the market.

Based on form, the market is divided into liquid, tablet, capsules, softgels, powder, and others. The softgels segment held a dominant market share.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline segment contributed the largest share of the global market. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.Amway CorporationAbbott LaboratoriesNestlé Health ScienceBayer AGPfizer Inc.NOW FoodsGNC Holdings, Inc.The Nature's Bounty Co.Kirkman Group, Inc.

In May 2025 , NYO3 launched a premium salmon oil supplement at Vitafoods Europe, expanding its omega‐3 portfolio beyond krill oil. Sourced from Atlantic salmon and extracted within two hours for maximum freshness, the product is certified by ORIVO, IFOS, and Hofseth BioCare, emphasizing purity, traceability, and advanced anti-aging and cardiovascular health support.

Segmentation

By TypeNatural SupplementsSynthetic SupplementsBy IngredientVitamins & MineralsHerbs & BotanicalsOmega Fatty AcidsCoenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)OthersBy FormLiquidTabletCapsulesSoftgelsPowderOthersBy Distribution ChannelOfflineOnlineBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa