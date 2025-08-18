403
Trump states decision to end Russia-Ukraine war is between Zelensky’s hands
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has stated that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky could halt hostilities with Russia “immediately” if he agrees to a settlement that excludes NATO membership and includes territorial concessions.
Zelensky is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss a potential peace proposal. Reports indicate the plan could involve Ukraine relinquishing remaining positions in Donbass while freezing other battle lines in return for a cessation of fighting, though Zelensky has consistently rejected such terms.
Zelensky “can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network on Sunday. “Remember how it started. No getting back Obama-given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”
Trump was referring to 2014, when the Obama administration did not intervene after Crimea voted to reunite with Russia following a Western-backed change of government in Kiev.
The US president maintains that concessions may be necessary to achieve peace, but Zelensky has repeatedly insisted that Crimea and other territories remain part of Ukraine and has refused to compromise.
The meeting comes shortly after Trump’s first in-person talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin since the 2022 escalation of the conflict. Both leaders expressed cautious optimism that their discussions could contribute to resolving the fighting between Moscow and Kiev.
