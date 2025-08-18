403
Merz cautions EU not to ‘overestimate’ impact on Ukraine war
(MENAFN) their influence over the resolution of the Ukraine conflict, stressing that the United States will remain the key player in negotiations with Russia.
His remarks followed Friday’s summit in Alaska between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump — their first in-person meeting since 2018 — where the Ukraine war was the central topic. Afterward, Trump briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders, including Merz, about his talks with Putin.
Speaking to broadcaster ZDF on Saturday, Merz said that discussions to end the war “have begun” and would continue on Monday when Zelensky arrives in Washington to meet with Trump. While acknowledging Europe’s role, he warned, “we must not overestimate ourselves. European unity is important, but the decisive role in this war will continue to be played by the US.”
Merz argued that Trump wields both military power and sanctions leverage to pressure Russia. Still, he welcomed the fact that “no territorial negotiations” between Trump and Putin had taken place without Ukraine or Europe’s involvement.
In a separate interview with Fox News, Trump urged Zelensky to “make the deal,” insisting that Putin wants a settlement and calling on Europe to engage more in the process.
For his part, Putin said on Saturday that resolving the conflict requires addressing its “root causes,” reiterating Moscow’s demands that Ukraine abandon its NATO aspirations, demilitarize, and accept current territorial realities.
