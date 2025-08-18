403
South Korea Set to Dispatch Envoys to China
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is dispatching a delegation of special envoys to China next week, signaling Seoul’s intent to maintain stable ties with Beijing even as it deepens coordination with long-standing allies Japan and the United States, according to government sources cited by media.
The diplomatic mission comes in tandem with President Lee’s scheduled summit visits to Tokyo and Washington later this month, reflecting a broader regional engagement strategy.
The delegation will comprise notable political figures including former National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, ruling Democratic Party lawmakers Kim Tae-nyeon and Park Jeung, and Roh Jae-hun, the son of former President Roh Tae-woo.
Discussions are reportedly underway to secure a meeting between the South Korean envoys and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the visit.
The group is expected to deliver a personal letter from President Lee to Chinese President Xi Jinping, reaffirming the value of Seoul-Beijing relations and inviting Xi to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit set to take place in South Korea in late October.
South Korea and China formally established diplomatic ties in August 1992.
Lee will travel to Tokyo from August 23 to 24 for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, followed by a visit to Washington for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Both Japan and South Korea remain key military allies of the United States in the Asia-Pacific, collectively hosting over 78,500 American troops—more than 50,000 in Japan and approximately 28,500 in South Korea.
