Starcore Reports First Quarter Production Results

During the quarter, the CIL (carbon-in-leach) process for carbonaceous ore was fine-tuned and necessary adjustments were made to optimize the process. 166 equivalent gold ounces were produced in the quarter from a milling of 5,370 tons of stockpiled ore grading 1.91 g/t of gold and 17.5 g/t of silver and with recoveries of 75% for gold and 65% for silver. The mine is ramping up its production of carbon ore with better grades as well.

With respect to the oxide ore mentioned in the previous quarter's production news release, the San Jose Mine area, located in the southern part of the San Martin mine and the site where San Martin's operations began more than 30 years ago, has yielded considerable reserves at depth. These reserves are being developed and processed to feed the oxide plant, along with the ore from the San Martin mine. The recoveries, however, were found to be slightly lower than those for the San Martin ore as it was determined that the clays - composed of carbonaceous shales - have a preg-robbing effect, absorbing gold and silver from the oxidized ore when in contact with the cyanide solution during processing. As a result, this caused high-solids tailings and lower recoveries, as reflected in the quarter's results. This issue was identified following metallurgical testing and is being adjusted accordingly.

"The new CIL plant represents a great alternative to process ore that cannot be treated by cyanidation as is the case of the ore from the San Jose Mine," stated Salvador García, the Company's Chief Operating Officer