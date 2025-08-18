Starcore Reports First Quarter Production Results
|3 Month YTD
|San Martin Production
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q/Q Change
|2026
|2025
|Y/Y Change
|Ore Milled (Tonnes)
|54,247
|53,398
|2%
|54,247
|49,504
|10%
|Gold Equivalent Ounces
|2,130
|2,342
|-9%
|2,130
|2,841
|-25%
|Gold Grade (Grams/Ton)
|1.47
|1.57
|-6%
|1.47
|1.92
|-23%
|Silver Grade (Grams/Ton)
|12.88
|15.77
|-18%
|12.88
|20.03
|-36%
|Gold Recovery (%)
|77.42
|81.72
|-5%
|77.42
|85.24
|-9%
|Silver Recovery (%)
|54.78
|56.63
|-3%
|54.78
|56.90
|-4%
|Gold: Silver Ratio
|94.50
|92.97
|
|94.50
|78.72
|
Salvador Garcia, B. Eng., a director of the Company and Chief Operating Officer, is the Company's qualified person on the project as required under NI 43-101and has prepared the technical information contained in this press release.
About Starcore
Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: .
ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment