Trump Claims Zelenskyy Can End War Immediately

2025-08-18 03:10:32
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump asserted on Sunday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds the power to halt the conflict with Russia “almost immediately,” as the two prepare for important discussions in Washington. Trump made the remarks on his social media platform, Truth Social.

According to Trump, “President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight.”

He further added, “Remember how it started. No getting back (former President Barack) Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”

The Ukrainian leader is set to engage in high-level discussions with Trump at the White House on Monday, focusing on potential strategies to conclude the ongoing war.

In addition, a delegation of top European officials and the head of NATO will be arriving in Washington to participate in these critical negotiations.

In a separate post, Trump highlighted the importance of the occasion, writing: “Big day at the White House tomorrow. Never had so many European Leaders at one time. My great honor to host them!!!”

In another statement, he anticipated media criticism, saying the “Fake News will say that it is a big loss for President Trump to host so many great European Leaders at our beautiful White House,” but he insisted it is “a great honor for America!!!”

Trump also responded to recent reports by mainstream media outlets, which claimed he had faced a “major defeat” by allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend a significant summit in the United States.

Trump countered those reports by saying Putin “would have loved doing the meeting anywhere else but the U.S., and the Fake News knows this. It was a major point of contention!"

