Ukrainian Forces Repel 182 Attacks In Past Day, Enemy Focuses On Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this in its morning update on Facebook as of 08:00, Monday, August 18.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out four missile strikes using four missiles, 80 airstrikes dropping 152 guided bombs, launched 5,132 kamikaze drones, and conducted 5,173 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 73 using multiple rocket launchers.

Enemy airstrikes targeted, in particular, Krasnyi Khutir in the Chernihiv region, Romashkove in the Sumy region, Novodanylivka, Zaliznychne, and Novoyakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Olhivka, Kherson, and Dniprovske in the Kherson region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, four combat clashes were recorded. The enemy launched ten airstrikes using 26 guided bombs and carried out 227 shelling attacks, including nine with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched 13 assaults near Vovchansk and toward the settlements of Khatnie and Odradne.

In the Kupiansk sector, 12 enemy attacks were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and toward Kupiansk and Nova Kruhlakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy carried out 21 attacks, attempting to advance near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, and Hryhorivka, as well as toward Drobysheve, Yampil, and Kolodiazi.

In the Siversk sector, five enemy assaults were repelled near Hryhorivka, Fedorivka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five clashes were recorded as the enemy attacked toward Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, nine enemy attacks took place near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and toward Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Russian army loses 940 soldiers in war against Ukraine

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 enemy assault and offensive attempts near Poltavka, Vilne, Nove Shakhove, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and toward Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Molodetske.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy launched 28 attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Tolstoi, Oleksandrohrad, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Vilne Pole, and Temyrivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, no offensive actions were recorded.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to advance toward Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, four unsuccessful attempts were made to approach Ukrainian positions.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces, and artillery struck ten areas of enemy manpower, weapons, and equipment concentration, three artillery systems, and three command posts.

Photo: AFU General Staff