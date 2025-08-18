Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll From Drone Attack On Kharkiv Rises To Five

2025-08-18 03:09:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram .

"There are now five confirmed deaths from this morning's enemy strike on Kharkiv," he wrote.

Video: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

On the morning of August 18, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv, sparking fires in the city's Industrialnyi district. Among the dead are a one-and-a-half-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. Earlier reports said 18 people had been injured.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .

