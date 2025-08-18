Death Toll From Drone Attack On Kharkiv Rises To Five

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram .

"There are now five confirmed deaths from this morning's enemy strike on Kharkiv," he wrote.

On the morning of August 18, Russian drones attacked Kharkiv, sparking fires in the city's Industrialnyi district. Among the dead are a one-and-a-half-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. Earlier reports said 18 people had been injured.

