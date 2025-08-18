403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Successfully Contains Latakia, Hama Wildfires
(MENAFN) Syria announced Sunday that it had successfully brought wildfires under control in the rural areas of Latakia and Hama, following prolonged firefighting operations amid extreme weather conditions.
The fires first ignited on Tuesday, triggered by soaring temperatures across eastern Latakia and central Hama, where dense forests and dry terrain created volatile conditions.
Interior Minister Raed Al-Salah confirmed in a statement on the U.S.-based social platform X that the blazes had been completely extinguished, noting that civil defense teams had cooled the affected zones to prevent flare-ups.
Salah added that authorities remain on high alert. “The safety of citizens and the protection of forests will always remain a top priority,” he said.
The country has been plagued by a wave of wildfires throughout the summer, driven by a combination of drought, persistent heat, wind, and thick forest vegetation.
In a particularly severe outbreak last month, wildfires tore through mountain regions in Latakia for nearly two weeks, consuming over 16,000 hectares of forest and farmland. According to official reports, the July fires affected 45 villages and forced the displacement of nearly 1,200 families.
The fires first ignited on Tuesday, triggered by soaring temperatures across eastern Latakia and central Hama, where dense forests and dry terrain created volatile conditions.
Interior Minister Raed Al-Salah confirmed in a statement on the U.S.-based social platform X that the blazes had been completely extinguished, noting that civil defense teams had cooled the affected zones to prevent flare-ups.
Salah added that authorities remain on high alert. “The safety of citizens and the protection of forests will always remain a top priority,” he said.
The country has been plagued by a wave of wildfires throughout the summer, driven by a combination of drought, persistent heat, wind, and thick forest vegetation.
In a particularly severe outbreak last month, wildfires tore through mountain regions in Latakia for nearly two weeks, consuming over 16,000 hectares of forest and farmland. According to official reports, the July fires affected 45 villages and forced the displacement of nearly 1,200 families.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment