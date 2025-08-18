Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syria Successfully Contains Latakia, Hama Wildfires

2025-08-18 03:07:45
(MENAFN) Syria announced Sunday that it had successfully brought wildfires under control in the rural areas of Latakia and Hama, following prolonged firefighting operations amid extreme weather conditions.

The fires first ignited on Tuesday, triggered by soaring temperatures across eastern Latakia and central Hama, where dense forests and dry terrain created volatile conditions.

Interior Minister Raed Al-Salah confirmed in a statement on the U.S.-based social platform X that the blazes had been completely extinguished, noting that civil defense teams had cooled the affected zones to prevent flare-ups.

Salah added that authorities remain on high alert. “The safety of citizens and the protection of forests will always remain a top priority,” he said.

The country has been plagued by a wave of wildfires throughout the summer, driven by a combination of drought, persistent heat, wind, and thick forest vegetation.

In a particularly severe outbreak last month, wildfires tore through mountain regions in Latakia for nearly two weeks, consuming over 16,000 hectares of forest and farmland. According to official reports, the July fires affected 45 villages and forced the displacement of nearly 1,200 families.

